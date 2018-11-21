×
Loss in first T20I exposes overdependence on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
257   //    21 Nov 2018, 18:59 IST

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final

The Indian team’s Australian campaign got off to an inauspicious start as they lost the first T20I match at Brisbane by four runs. India’s two best batsmen, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed in this match, and it was no surprise that India lost despite some heroics from Shikhar Dhawan.

The match exposed several inadequacies in the Indian team. If ever there was any sense of complacency in Team India, thanks to all pre-series talk of how weak this Australian team was, due to the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, all that should have been washed away after this loss.

In the bowling department, both the newbies, Krunal Pandya and Khaleel Ahmed, came crashing down to earth after their decent performances in the Windies series. This also shows how India may have erred in not going for a better bowler in Yuzvendra Chahal instead of the steady spin of Krunal Pandya that backfired in the Australian conditions.

However, the bigger worry for India would be how much the team is still dependent on the top three batsmen, especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It was even more of a surprise to see Kohli not batting the usual number three slot. That was a blunder. India’s best batsman should not have to drop down a number just to accommodate another player who needed to bat at the top of the order.

The third important member in the troika, Shikhar Dhawan, did bat well and kept India in the hunt for the first half of India’s innings. However, he felt the pressure of the bourgeoning required run-rate and gave away his wicket in pursuit of quick runs.

Though Karthik and Pant did bring India into the match, Pant again showed his immaturity in playing a horribly risky shot with victory well in sight. He had done the same against the Windies in the third T20I, and India managed to squeak through that one. But this time his wicket led India to hurtle towards a defeat.

However, this is the first match of a long tour. So, a narrow loss such as this one should not lead to panic. It could actually be a blessing in disguise as this would shed any sense of complacency that might have set in with all the talk of India being the overwhelming favourites.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli T20 Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
