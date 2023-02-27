LQ vs IU Head to Head Stats and Records you need to know before Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United PSL 2023 Match

Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will play their second home match of PSL 2023 against Islamabad United (IU) tonight.

The defending champions kicked off their home leg with a fantastic win against Peshawar Zalmi last night. They will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

Islamabad United, meanwhile, are on a two-match winning streak. They defeated Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in their previous two outings. The Shadab Khan-led outfit will look forward to completing a hat-trick of victories.

Before the battle between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises.

LQ vs IU head-to-head record in PSL

Islamabad United have a 9-6 lead in their head-to-head with Lahore Qalandars at the PSL. The two teams have met in 15 games, with Lahore registering six wins.

LQ vs IU head-to-head record in Lahore ahead of PSL 2023

The head-to-head record between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in the matches played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore stands at 2-2. The two franchises have evenly split their four meetings on this ground.

Last 5 LQ vs IU matches

Lahore Qalandars have been quite dominant in their recent clashes against Islamabad United. The Lahore-based franchise has won four of the last five matches between the two PSL teams.

Here is a short summary of the scorecards in those five games:

LQ (168/7) beat IU (162) by 6 runs, Feb 25, 2022. LQ (197/6) beat IU (131/9) by 66 runs, Feb 19, 2022. LQ (174/9) beat IU (166/5) by 8 runs, Feb 5, 2022. IU (152/7) beat LQ (124) by 28 runs, Jun 13, 2021. LQ (144/5) beat IU (143/9) by 5 wickets, Jun 7, 2021.

Which team will win the battle between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 season?

