LSG vs CSK, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their seventh match of IPL 2025 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, April 14, in Lucknow. The iconic Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host this contest.
CSK have disappointed their fans with their performance in the IPL this year. The Super Kings are on a five-match losing streak. They hold the 10th place in the standings, with only two points from six matches.
On the other side, LSG have earned eight points from six games and can become the table toppers if they beat CSK tonight. Before LSG host CSK for a game, here's a preview for this IPL 2025 fixture.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match details
Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 30, Indian Premier League 2025.
Date and Time: Monday, April 14, 7.30 pm IST.
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings pitch report
The pitch in Lucknow has improved significantly for the batters. There was a time when the wicket was slow and favored the spinners, but the batters have ruled the roost in recent matches hosted by this venue.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast
Lucknow weather will be clear during the match between CSK and LSG at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain being 0%.
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings probable XIs
Lucknow Super Giants
Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni (Impact Player), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Digvesh Singh.
Chennai Super Kings
Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kambhoj, Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana (Impact Player).
Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list
TV: Star Sports network.
Live streaming: JioHotstar
