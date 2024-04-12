LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 12, 2024

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 26th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

LSG secured their third consecutive win against the Gujarat Titans, who were unbeaten in the first four head-to-head games between the two teams. Batting first, Lucknow posted a 163-run total, courtesy of Marcus Stoinis’ 43 backed by KL Rahul (33), Nicholas Pooran (32*), and Ayush Badoni’s 11-ball 20-run knock.

However, they bowled out the Titans for 130, with Yash Thakur chipping in five wickets and Krunal Pandya claiming a three-wicket haul.

On the other hand, DC lost their fourth game against the Mumbai Indians by 29 runs. While chasing a whopping 235-run target, Prithvi Shaw provided a perfect start with a 40-ball 66-run knock. However, wickets kept falling on the other end. Tristan Stubbs stood strong and scored a magnificent 71 off 25 balls, hitting three fours and seven sixes.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming LSG vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Ravi Bishnoi in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Ravi Bishnoi will be an important choice for your LSG vs DC Dream11 teams. He took his second wicket of the season in the previous match against the Titans. Bishnoi has a decent record against the Capitals, claiming six wickets in six matches, including four in the last three games. He also has a fine record at this venue with 10 wickets in eight matches.

#2 Khaleel Ahmed (DC) - 7.0 credits

Khaleel Ahmed in action (credits: iplt20.com)

Khaleel Ahmed has been the most consistent wicket-taking bowler for the Delhi Capitals this season. He has claimed seven wickets in five matches while being economical with the ball. Khaleel has been an effective bowler at Ekana Stadium, chipping in four wickets in two matches. He has also taken two wickets against the Lucknow Super Giants.

#1 Yash Thakur (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Yash Thakur of LSG (Credits: iplt20.com)

Yash Thakur was looking in brilliant form in the previous match against the Titans. He bowled a maiden over and scalped five wickets in 3.5 overs while conceding 30 runs. Yash will play his first game against the Delhi Capitals tonight. However, he has now bagged eight wickets at this ground and will be eyeing to add a few more to hit the tally in the upcoming game as well.