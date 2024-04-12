LSG vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 12, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will square off in the 26th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 12.

Lucknow Super Giants registered a hat-trick of wins following their 33-run victory over Gujarat Titans in their previous match. Having lost one out of their four games, LSG are now third in the points table with six points.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals are having a disappointing run this season, having lost four out of their five games. Despite Tristan Stubbs and Prithvi Shaw scoring fifties, Mumbai Indians beat them by 29 runs in their last outing.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs DC Dream11 match.

#3 Tristan Stubbs (DC) - 7.5 credits

Tristan Stubbs in action (Credits: iplt20.com)

Having scored 1652 runs in 78 T20s, Tristan Stubbs boasts an average of 30.03. He has been in fine form this season, scoring 174 runs in five matches at an average of 58 and a notable strike rate of 193.33.

Stubbs played a spectacular 71-run unbeaten knock in the previous match against his former team MI at a strike rate of 284. It was his ninth fifty in the T20s.

#2 Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Quinton de Kock of LSG (Credits: iplt20.com)

Quinton de Kock underperformed in the last game, scoring just six runs. However, he was on song in the previous three matches, hitting two back-to-back half-centuries., including an 81-run knock.

De Kock averages 25 against Delhi Capitals, having scored 354 runs in 12 matches.

#1 KL Rahul (LSG) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul of LSG (Credits: iplt20.com)

KL Rahul will be the best captaincy choice for today’s game. He has scored 126 runs in four matches, including one fifty, this season.

Rahul has been outstanding at the venue, smashing 259 runs in eight matches at an excellent average of 43. Moreover, he has scored two half-centuries in the last five games.

The wicketkeeper-batter has also scored 381 runs against Delhi Capitals in 15 matches, averaging 29.