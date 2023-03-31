LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will face Delhi Capitals in the third game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 1) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants appeared for the first time in the IPL last year and had a very good campaign. They won nine of 14 league games and qualified for the playoffs before losing in the Eliminator. KL Rahul will continue to lead the Super Giants in IPL 2023. They have a well-balanced squad and will look to repeat their 2022 campaign this season.

The Capitals, meanwhile won seven games last season and finished fifth in the points table. They missed out on qualification for the playoffs and will hope for a better season this year. They will miss the services of Rishabh Pant, while David Warner will lead them in IPL 2023. Warner loves leading a side, so it will be interesting to see how he goes about his business.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 3, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 1, 2023, Saturday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The pitch is good for batting. Bowlers are punished if they miss their mark. Batters should enjoy batting, so expect a high-scoring affair.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

The Super Giants will look to emulate their last year’s performances in IPL 2023.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams

Delhi Capitals

David Warner will look to lead from the front and help the Capitals go all the way.

Probable XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Philip Salt (wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya/Ishant Sharma, Mustafizur Rahman

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Match Prediction

The Super Giants had a very good season last year and will look to repeat those performances this year. The Capitals, meanwhile, will have to find the right combination and make sure to step up in Pant’s absence.

The Super Giants have a good balance, so expect them to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

Prediction: Super Giants to win

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

