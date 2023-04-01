LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in match number three of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1. This will be the second game of the double-header.

Lucknow made an impressive debut last year, reaching the playoffs. They will be keen to build on the same this year. LSG skipper KL Rahul has come under fire over his batting performances in international cricket recently. However, he has been at home in the IPL over the years and will be looking forward to making a big impact yet again.

Delhi Capitals will be led by veteran Australian opener David Warner in Rishabh Pant’s absence. While that is a big setback, they have the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan and Rovman Powel, who can contribute with the bat. With Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Chetan Sakariya, they are strong in bowling as well.

Today's LSG vs DC toss result

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

“For us it's about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase.”

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #IPL #LSGvsDC David Warner won the toss and DC will bowl first 🏏 David Warner won the toss and DC will bowl first 🏏#CricketTwitter #IPL #LSGvsDC https://t.co/TCmRtkDus4

LSG skipper KL Rahul said the team is going in with no expectations with regards to the wicket since they have not played in Lucknow before.

LSG vs DC - Today's match playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

LSG subs: Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Daniel Sams

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

DC subs: Aman Khan, Pravin Dubey, Manish Pandey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel

Today's LSG vs DC pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the 22-yard is interesting because there's very little grass at one end. It's very bare and the ball may grip on this half. You get to the middle, you start seeing more grass, and it's patchy as well. So it's a pitch with contrasting halves. There's so much more grass on one side, but it's patchy grass. So when it hits the bald areas, it can hold.

Today's LSG vs DC match players list

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Rilee Rossouw, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel

LSG vs DC - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Sadashiv Iyer

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

Poll : 0 votes