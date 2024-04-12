LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 26th game of IPL 2024 will happen tonight between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. It is a northern derby in the Rivalry Week of IPL 2024 at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Lucknow Super Giants are undefeated on home turf this season. The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have not won a single game away from home. LSG will start as the favorites to win tonight's game.

Before the northern derby gets underway in Lucknow, here's a brief preview of Match 26 in IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Match 26, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 12, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium pitch report will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema ahead of the toss. Generally, the wicket at this venue helps the slower bowlers. In the last game, LSG's left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya bagged three wickets to stun the Gujarat Titans.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is expected in Lucknow for this IPL 2024 match. The temperature will be above 30 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will be approximately 30%.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals probable XIs

LSG

KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth and Amit Mishra (Impact Player).

DC

Abhishek Porel (wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kushagra, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma and Praveen Dubey (Impact Player).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are the overwhelming favorites to win tonight's match. They not only have the home advantage but have also made a much better start to IPL 2024 than their opponents. Unless there is an extraordinary performance from one of the DC players, LSG should walk away with a win.

Prediction: LSG to beat DC in IPL 2024 tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema.