LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 7, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 21st match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7.

The Super Giants are coming off a 28-run win over the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With Quinton De Kock‘s 81, backed up by Nicholas Pooran’s 21-ball 40, they set a 182-run target for the loss of five wickets. They then bowled out RCB for 153 in 19.4 overs thanks to Mayank Yadav’s bilistering spell of 3/14.

The Titans, meanwhile, faced a three-wicket loss against Punjab Kings in their most recent game. They posted 199 thanks to Shubman Gill’s 89* off 48 and Rahul Tewatia’s eight-ball 23. Despite Noor Ahmad picking up two wickets and the rest of the bowlers taking one, they couldn’t prevent PBKS from reaching the target.

On that note, here are three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming LSG vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Kane Williamson (GT) - 7.5 credits

Kane Williamson in action (credit: iplt20.com)

Kane Williamson is renowned for his elegant and technically sound batting style across all formats. He has carved out a niche for himself in T20 cricket with his ability to anchor the innings, rotate the strike, and accelerate when needed.

Batting at No. 3 in the last match, Williamson scored 26 off 22 balls, including four boundaries. We believe the New Zealand captain could prove to be a differential in tonight's contest against LSG.

#2 Mohit Sharma (GT) - 8.5 credits

Mohit Sharma of Gujarat Titans (credit: iplt20.com)

Mohit Sharma is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. With seven wickets in four games at an impressive strike rate of 13.71, he has been a top performer GT so far this season.

Sharma bowls in the middle and death overs and has the potential to take important wickets with his tight line, length, and variations. Expect Sharma to be amongst the wickets in the upcoming LSG vs GT Dream11 match.

#1 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Marcus Stoinis in action (credit: iplt20.com)

Marcus Stoinis didn’t get a chance to bowl in the first two matches. He was given just one over to bowl in the last match and made full use of it by picking up a wicket. He also smashed 24 off 15 balls batting at No. 4.

Stoinis has not had the best start to the season, scoring 46 runs in three matches. However, we believe he will put up a strong all-round performance in the LSG vs DC Dream11 match.