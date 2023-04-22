LSG vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will take place in IPL 2023 today at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. It is the first meeting between LSG and GT this season.

LSG and GT debuted in IPL 2022. Their first-ever match was against each other, where the Titans defeated the Super Giants. GT also emerged victorious in the reverse fixture.

Before the two franchises cross paths in IPL 2023 today, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Gujarat Titans lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Lucknow Super Giants by 2-0. As mentioned ahead, both teams joined the league last year only and met twice in the league stage. Hardik Pandya's team defeated the KL Rahul-led outfit on both occasions.

In the first match, Mohammad Shami's three-wicket haul helped GT record a five-wicket win. Later in the season, Shubman Gill's half-century inspired GT to a 62-run victory against LSG.

Matches Played - 2.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 2.

Matches with No Result - 0.

LSG vs GT head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in IPL matches at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium stands at 0-0. The two teams met twice in Maharashtra last season.

LSG will host GT for a match in Lucknow for the first time. Fans should also note that this is the first afternoon game between LSG and GT in the IPL.

Matches Played - 0.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0.

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 2 Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL matches

Lucknow Super Giants' top-order failed in both the matches against the Gujarat Titans. In the first match, GT reduced LSG to 29/4, while in the second game, LSG were bowled out for just 82 runs. GT's spinners destroyed the LSG batting lineup in the previous meeting the two franchises.

Before their IPL 2023 match starts, here's a look at the summary of the last two Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans matches:

GT (144/4) beat LSG (82) by 62 runs, May 10, 2022. GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, Mar 28, 2022.

