LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants completed a hat-trick of victories in IPL 2024 last night by defeating Gujarat Titans. The Super Giants registered a comfortable 33-run victory at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium and added two more points to their kitty.

Yash Thakur was the hero for the home side. The pace bowler bagged five wickets, including the prized scalp of Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, to set up Lucknow Super Giants' win on a Super Sunday. Earlier in the game, Marcus Stoinis' half-century helped Lucknow reach 163/5 in 20 overs.

Now that the match between LSG and GT is done and dusted, here's a quick look at the match scorecard, award winners and top stats from this IPL 2024 encounter.

List of all award winners in LSG vs GT match, IPL 2024

Yash Thakur won the Man of the Match award for his five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans. The Lucknow Super Giants pacer opened his account with the big wicket of Shubman Gill and followed it up with the wickets of Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Noor Ahmad.

The Super Sixes award went to Nicholas Pooran for smacking three maximums in the first innings. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Yash Thakur (5/30)

Super Sixes of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Marcus Stoinis (4 fours)

Electric Striker of the Match: Ayush Badoni (Strike rate of 181.82)

LSG vs GT scorecard

Expand Tweet

Lucknow Super Giants scored 163 runs, riding on a 43-ball 58 from Marcus Stoinis. Nicholas Pooran finished the innings well by aggregating 32 runs from 22 balls, while captain KL Rahul scored a 31-ball 33 at the top of the order. For Gujarat Titans, pacer Umesh Yadav took two wickets in his three-over spell.

Chasing 164 for a victory, the Gujarat Titans started well and were 54/0 at one stage before Yash Thakur dismissed Shubman Gill. The spinners then triggerred a collapse in GT's innings, with Krunal Pandya bagging three wickets in quick succession. In the end, Yash returned to wipe out the tail as LSG won by 33 runs.

LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match

It has a been a tough season for the Gujarat Titans so far as they are yet to win a match away from home in IPL 2024. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants recorded their third consecutive victory. Here's a look at the top statistics and records emerging from the LSG vs GT game of IPL 2024:

This was the first time in IPL history that Lucknow Super Giants defeated Gujarat Titans. LSG lost each of their previous four matches against GT in the last two seasons. Yash Thakur has become the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in IPL 2024. Interestingly, Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood was the first bowler to achieve this feat in IPL 2023, and even he did it at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Krunal Pandya now has the lowest economy rate in this IPL season among all bowlers who have bowled at least 10 overs. Pandya's economy rate is just 5.50.