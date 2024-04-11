RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Gujarat Titans pulled off their joint-highest successful run-chase to beat the Rajasthan Royals last night in IPL 2024. The Titans chased down 197 runs to end the four-match winning streak of the Royals at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium.

Skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl. A fantastic 130-run third-wicket partnership between Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag helped the Rajasthan Royals reach 196/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, the Gujarat Titans started slow and tried to keep wickets in hand. After 14 overs, GT were 111/4. It looked like Rajasthan Royals would record a comfortable win, but Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan and Rashid Khan united forces to guide their team to a last-ball victory.

List of all award winners in RR vs GT IPL 2024 match

Rashid Khan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his all-round brilliance against the Rajasthan Royals. The Gujarat Titans vice-captain scored 24 runs off just 11 balls and bowled an economical spell of 1/18 in four overs to help his side record their third win of the tournament.

Khan also won the Electric Striker of the Match award for his quickfire cameo, while the other awards went to Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Rashid Khan (Strike rate of 218.18)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Sanju Samson (109 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Riyan Parag (5 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Sanju Samson (7 fours)

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan (24 off 11 and 1/18)

RR vs GT scorecard

Rajasthan Royals' openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler had another disappointing outing in IPL 2024. Jaiswal started well but lost his wicket after scoring 24 off 19. Meanwhile, Buttler managed only eight run off 10 balls.

Sanju Samson then stitched up a 130-run partnership with Riyan Parag. Samson remained not out on 68 off 38, while Parag aggregated 76 off 48. Shimron Hetmyer played an entertaining cameo of 13* runs from five balls.

In reply, Kuldeep Sen's triple strike rattled the Gujarat Titans after a 64-run opening stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. Gill then went on to complete his half-century and got out for 72. In the end, Shahrukh Khan (14), Rashid Khan (25*) and Rahul Tewatia (22) guided GT home.

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match

Gujarat Titans pulled off their joint-highest successful run-chase in IPL history last night. Apart from that, here are some other interesting records and stats from the IPL 2024 game in Jaipur:

Rashid Khan has become the second overseas player after James Faulkner to score the winning runs for a team on the last ball of the 20th over twice in IPL. Shubman Gill became the fourth-fastest batter to complete 3,000 runs in IPL. He took 94 innings to achieve the feat. Only Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Jos Buttler have achieved it in fewer innings. Rashid Khan won his 12th Man of the Match award in IPL. It is the most by any player aged 25 or less.