LSG vs GT, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 21st match of IPL 2024 later tonight. It is the second home game of the season for LSG, who defeated Punjab Kings at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium last weekend.

The Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, will be playing their second away fixture. GT lost against Chennai Super Kings in their first away game of IPL 2024.

The Titans have never lost a match against the Super Giants in IPL history. Before the two franchises clash in Lucknow, here's a short preview of the game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 21, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 7, Sunday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans pitch report

The pitch report at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will be broadcast live just before the toss. Generally, the pitch at this venue is slow, and the batters will need to apply themselves to achieve success.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The weather in Lucknow has been hot this month. The temperature will hover around 30 degrees Celsius tonight, with the humidity levels expected to be around 20%. The wind speed is predicted to be 10 km/h at night.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans probable XIs

LSG

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c and wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, M Siddharth, Ravi Bishnoi, Navneen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur and Mayank Yadav (Impact Player)

GT

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande (Impact Player).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match prediction

GT have never lost a match against LSG before, but the Titans' squad for IPL 2024 is arguably weaker compared to the last two seasons. Meanwhile, the Super Giants have been in top form in IPL 2024. Expect LSG to use the home advantage to the fullest and defeat GT.

Prediction: LSG to beat GT in tonight's IPL 2024 game.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans live streaming and channel list

TV: Star Utsav Movies, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming: JioCinema