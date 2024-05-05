LSG vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – May 5, 2024

On Sunday (May 5), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of the double-header in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their most recent game by four wickets. They stand in the third position on the points table with six wins in 10 games.

On the other hand, KKR are second on the IPL 2024 points table. They registered their seventh win over MI in their last game by 24 runs.

KKR had triumphed over LSG in this year's reverse fixture in Kolkata. As they gear up for tonight's match, both teams are riding the wave of confidence from recent victories. They would be eager to replicate their success and secure another win in the upcoming game.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Marcus Stoinis (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Marcus Stoinis of Lucknow Super Giants (Credits: IPL)

Marcus Stoinis has been in great form over the last five games, scoring 204 runs and picking up three wickets with the ball. He scored 62 runs and also picked up a wicket against Mumbai Indians in the previous game.

Stoinis has amassed 279 runs in the last six games in Lucknow. He also picked up three wickets, making him one of the top choices for captain/vice-captain in your LSG vs KKR Dream11 teams.

#2 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders (Credits: IPL)

Sunil Narine has regularly made contributions to both the batting and bowling departments of KKR. This season, he has scored 380 runs in 10 innings at an excellent strike rate of 179.24, including two fifties and a century.

Sunil failed to score against LSG in the last game but took a wicket. He will be hoping to make a strong comeback and prove to be lethal.

#1 KL Rahul (LSG) - 9.0 credits

KL Rahul (L) of Lucknow Super Giants (Credits: IPL)

KL Rahul is in fantastic touch with the bat, scoring 406 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.60 in IPL 2024. His records include three fifties and a season-best 82-run knock.

Rahul has an excellent average of 48 at Ekana Stadium, scoring 484 runs in 12 games. He averages 40 against KKR, having scored 174 runs in the last four games, including two fifties.

