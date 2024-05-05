LSG vs KKR, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Kolkata Knight Riders will play their 11th match of IPL 2024 on Sunday against the Lucknow Super Giants. The two teams battled at the Eden Gardens earlier this season, where KKR beat LSG, who were in the Mohun Bagun special kit.

LSG will be out for revenge when they host KKR at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. KKR beat Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede a few days ago, and will be keen to continue their momentum.

Before the LSG vs KKR IPL 2024 game, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and other details.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 54, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: May 5, Sunday; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

The sky will be clear in Lucknow for this IPL 2024 game. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity level is expected to be below 20%.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders pitch report

The pitch in Lucknow hasn't been a batting paradise. The bowlers have troubled batters at times on this ground, and if they execute their plans again, it could be a difficult night for the batters.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders probable XIs

LSG

KL Rahul (c and wk), Arshin Kulkarni (Impact Player), Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan and Manimaran Siddharth

KKR

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun CV and Anukul Roy (Impact Player)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match prediction

Kolkata Knight Riders have been on a roll in IPL 2024, winning seven of 10 games. Notably, one of those victories came against the Lucknow Super Giants. Hence, the Knight Riders will start as the favourites to win this IPL 2024 game.

Prediction: KKR to beat LSG in IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders live-streaming and telecast details

TV: Star Sports network

Live streaming: JioCinema

