LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 will take place tonight (May 16). It is a virtual quarterfinal match because the winner of this game will inch a step closer towards the playoffs, while the loser will be on the verge of an early elimination from the competition.

Mumbai Indians are third in the standings at the moment, having earned 14 points. Lucknow Super Giants are right behind them with 13 points.

Before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in the IPL

Lucknow Super Giants lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Mumbai Indians 2-0. LSG made their IPL debut last year and played two matches against MI during the league round. MI lost both games despite both matches taking place in Mumbai.

KL Rahul scored a century for LSG in both games against MI. However, he will not be available for tonight's game.

Matches Played - 2.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 2.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs MI head-to-head record in Lucknow

The head-to-head record between LSG and MI in Lucknow stands at 0-0. Tonight will be the first time the Bharat Ratna Shre Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium hosts a match between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Mumbai Indians.

The pitch at this venue helps the slower bowlers. It will be interesting to see if MI can record a win at LSG's home venue.

Matches Played - 0.

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0.

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0.

Matches with No Result - 0.

Last 2 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

As mentioned ahead, Lucknow Super Giants emerged victorious in the two matches they played against Mumbai Indians last season.

KL Rahul's 60-ball 103 helped LSG beat MI by 18 runs in their first match on April 16, 2022. Eight days later, LSG met MI again, with the Super Giants winning by 36 runs.

LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022. LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, Apr 16, 2022.

