LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium will host a contest between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) tonight. It is the second meeting between the two teams at this venue. Last year, LSG beat MI in a high-scoring thriller on this ground.

Generally, the wicket in Lucknow is slow, but of late, the pitch has helped the batters. The Rajasthan Royals chased down a 197-run target in the last match hosted by Lucknow, which shows how much the pitch has changed.

Ahead of the battle between LSG and MI, here's a glance at the IPL records and pitch history of Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow IPL records

Lucknow has hosted 12 matches, where teams batting second have emerged victorious five times. Notably, teams chasing have won the last three games on this ground.

The captain winning the toss will be a little indecisive. Here are some other stats from previous IPL matches hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 199/3 - RR vs LSG, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - LSG vs RCB, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 199/3 - RR vs LSG, 2024

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs MI, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs DC, 2023

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch report

The pitch report for the LSG vs MI match will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema tonight. As mentioned above, the deck has improved for batters in recent games. However, no team has touched the 200-run mark at this stadium.

It will be interesting to see if LSG or MI can do it tonight. It is Rohit Sharma's birthday. Perhaps, he can dish out a special knock for the fans in Lucknow.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow last IPL match

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets in the previous IPL game hosted by this venue. LSG posted 196/5, courtesy of half-centuries from KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda.

In reply, Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel's fifties inspired RR to a seven-wicket win. 11 sixes were hit in the game while spinners took two out of the eight wickets that fell.

Brief Scores: LSG 196/5 (KL Rahul 76, Sandeep Sharma 2/31) lost to RR 199/3 (Sanju Samson 71*, Marcus Stoinis 1/3) by 7 wickets.

