LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Lucknow Super Giants will host Mumbai Indians for a match in IPL 2024 tonight. The Super Giants suffered a defeat against Rajasthan Royals last Saturday, while Mumbai lost against Delhi Capitals earlier on that day.

After a disappointing weekend, LSG and MI will look forward to returning to winning ways at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium tonight. LSG defeated MI at this venue last year, which is why they will start as favorites.

Ahead of the clash between Lucknow and Mumbai, here's a look at the pitch report, weather forecast, probable XIs and other details to know about Match 48 of IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Match 48, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: April 30, Tuesday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians pitch report

There was a time where batters would struggle to score big in Lucknow. However, in IPL 2024, teams have consistently scored more than 160 runs on this ground. Expect another high-scoring match in IPL 2024 tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius for the match between LSG and MI. There are no chances of rainfall, while the humidity levels will be in the range of 10%.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians probable XIs

LSG

Quinton de Kock (Impact Player), KL Rahul (c and wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur.

MI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Piyush Chawla, Luke Wood, Nuwan Thushara (Impact Player) and Jasprit Bumrah.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match prediction

The Lucknow Super Giants will start as the favorites to win, given their decent record at home. Also, their playing squad looks much more settled than Mumbai Indians. Irrespective of whether they bat first or second, LSG have an upper hand against MI in this contest.

Prediction: LSG to beat MI in IPL 2024 tonight.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: JioCinema

