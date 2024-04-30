LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in game 48 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday, April 30. LSG are fifth in the points table, with 10 points from nine matches. MI are ninth, having won three and lost six of their nine games.

Lucknow thumped Chennai Super Kings home and away but went down to Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their previous match. Batting first, the Super Giants put up 196-5 as skipper KL Rahul smashed 76 off 48. The Royals, though, chased down the target in 19 overs.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians have lost three of their last four games. In their previous match, they went down to Delhi Capitals by 10 runs. Batting first, DC put up 257-4 before restricting MI to 247-9.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match can be followed on Star Sports network channels.

Expand Tweet

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match begins at 6:30 pm IST, while the game starts at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be at 7:00 pm IST.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

Live streaming of the Lucknow vs Mumbai IPL 2024 clash will be available on the JioCinema app as well as website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 matches can be watched for free on the app and on the website.

Expand Tweet

JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage includes live commentary in as many as 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, fans can also watch the action in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati and Haryanvi.

Also, viewers have the option to experiment with various camera angles like Hero Cam, bird's eye view, stump cam and batter cam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback