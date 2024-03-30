LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The 11th match of IPL 2024 will happen between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings on Saturday in Lucknow. It is the first home game of the new season for LSG, who started their season with a defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur last Sunday.

On the other side, the Punjab Kings have registered one win and one defeat in two matches so far. The Kings began their season with a victory over the Delhi Capitals but lost against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday.

Shikhar Dhawan will expect his men to put up a better performance against the Lucknow Super Giants tonight. Before the game begins, here's an in-depth preview of Match 11 of IPL 2024.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Match 11, Indian Premier League 2024

Date and Time: March 30, Saturday, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch report for the match in Lucknow will be broadcast live before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket has been slow and tough for batting. Expect the spinners to have an upper hand in tonight's match between Lucknow and Punjab.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

A partly cloudy sky is predicted for this IPL 2024 match in Lucknow. The temperature will stay around 30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be in the range of 42 percent.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

LSG

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen ul Haq, and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).

PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, and Arshdeep Singh (Impact Player).

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match prediction

The wicket in Lucknow will help the bowlers. Hence, the team that bats better will have a higher chance of winning the match. LSG's batting lineup failed to fire in unison against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener.

Meanwhile, Punjab's batters have not impressed much in IPL 2024 as well. It will be a battle of equals tonight. Considering that they have the home advantage, LSG will have a slight upper hand in this contest.

Match prediction: LSG to win tonight's IPL 2024 contest.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings live-streaming and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema