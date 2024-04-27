LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 Telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 44 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 27. The LSG vs RR clash will be the second game of a double-header.

When Rajasthan and Lucknow met in the first half of IPL 2024 on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Royals got the better of the Super Giants by 20 runs.

Batting first, the hosts put up 193-4 as skipper Sanju Samson smashed 82* off 52. In their chase, Lucknow were held to 173-6 despite KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran hammering fifties.

LSG have 10 points from eight matches, while RR are top with 14 points from eight games. The Super Giants have registered home and away wins over Chennai Super Kings in their recent encounters, while Rajasthan Royals have won three straight matches. In their previous game, they thumped Mumbai by nine wickets.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 - Telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the LSG vs RR match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The live coverage of the match will start at 6:30 pm IST, while the game will get underway at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST.

LSG vs RR, IPL 2024 - Live streaming in India

Live streaming of the Lucknow vs Rajasthan IPL 2024 match can be watched on the JioCinema app and website. Live streaming of all IPL 2024 games is free on the app and website.

If we talk about interesting features of JioCinema's IPL 2024 coverage, live commentary is being offered in 12 languages. Apart from English, Hindi and Marathi, fans can also follow the action in Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Viewers also have the option of switching between multiple camera angles like Hero Cam, bird's eye view, stump cam and batter cam.

