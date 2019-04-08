×
Lynn and Narine power Knight Riders to Royals hammering

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    08 Apr 2019, 00:00 IST
chrislynn - Cropped
Chris Lynn of Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine's fearless batting ensured Kolkata Knight Riders made light work of Rajasthan Royals in a dominant eight-wicket Indian Premier League win.

Steve Smith made 73 off 59 but the Royals' pedestrian 139-3 on a slow track at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium proved well below par.

Lynn (50) and Narine's (47) partnership had yet to truly burst into life this season, but an opening stand of 91 laid the foundations for a victory that was sealed with 37 balls remaining.

It is a win that sends the high-flying Knight Riders back to the top of the table after five matches, while the Royals are second-bottom with just one win to their name.


IN-FORM RUSSELL LEFT RESTLESS

Andre Russell has been the star of the IPL this season, smashing 207 runs from four innings at an astonishing strike-rate of 268.83.

But such was the ease of the Knight Riders' win, the West Indies international was not needed in Jaipur.

There was a display of 'Lynnsanity' as the Australia batsman smoked 50 off 32, nailing six fours and three sixes – including a mammoth effort over midwicket that struck the windscreen of a sponsor car.

Narine matched Lynn for fours and sixes, with his knock coming off just 25 balls.


SMITH SHOW IN VAIN, GURNEY IMPRESSES ON DEBUT

Initially, the pitch in Jaipur appeared favourable to the batsmen, but the fact the big-hitting Jos Buttler scored a sedate 37 off 34 suggested otherwise.

A sandstorm in the area before the match was more volatile than the Royals' batting, although Smith's 73 off 59 – including seven fours and a six – will be pleasing to Australia fans ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Debutant Harry Gurney impressed for Kolkata with the ball, the seamer finishing with figures of 2-25 including tempting Buttler with a slower one that Shubman Gill took impressively on the deep-midwicket boundary.

Omnisport
NEWS
