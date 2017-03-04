Lyon tears India apart as career-best 8-50 leaves Kohli and co in a spin again

Australia took control of the second Test with India on day one as Nathan Lyon left the hosts in a spin with career-best figures.

by Opta News 04 Mar 2017, 17:33 IST

Australia congratulate Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon took over from Steve O'Keefe as India's tormentor in chief with a career-best 8-50, allowing Australia to seize control of the second Test on day one in Bangalore.

O'Keefe took 12 wickets in the opening Test as the tourists claimed a 333-run win, and Lyon picked up where his spin partner left off with eight wickets on Saturday to make him the most successful Australian bowler against India.

Lyon has enjoyed success against India throughout his career and this display saw him claim his 58th Test wicket against them, five more than previous record-holder Brett Lee.

The 29-year-old used overspin to get sharp turn out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium wicket, leaving the Indian batsmen flummoxed.

For the second game running the hosts' captain Virat Kohli was out without offering a shot as Lyon made a mockery of India's ranking as the world's best, only KL Rahul providing any real resistance.

After Rahul departed for 90, milestone man Lyon wrapped up proceedings with his eighth victim, before Australia's openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw showed their hosts how it should be done with a patient 40-run stand to reduce their deficit to 149 at the close.

8 - Nathan Lyon's 8-50 are the 2nd best Test innings figures ever recorded by a spinner for Australia (9-121, Mailey in 1921). Havoc. pic.twitter.com/VApGV6nzuu — OptaJim (@OptaJim) March 4, 2017

Mitchell Starc got Australia's dominant first day underway with the early wicket of Abhinav Mukund (0) in the third over, the opener trapped in front by the seamer.

While the rest of Steve Smith's attack worked away it was Lyon who prospered, using the footmarks of left-armer Starc to his advantage with a vintage display of spin bowling that sees him record the best performance in India by a visiting bowler.

Cheteshwar Pujara (17) was able to survive with Rahul until the brink of lunch before becoming Lyon's first victim, and in the day's second session he really turned the screw.

He bamboozled Kohli as the skipper was again dismissed without playing a stroke, his attempts to review an lbw decision proving unsuccessful.

Ajinkya Rahane (17) followed soon after before O'Keefe picked up his solitary wicket as Karun Nair (26) was deceived by the flight, the batsman drawn forward, allowing Matthew Wade to make the stumping.

Five down at tea quickly escalated to all out 12 overs into the third session as Lyon's sensational spell of bowling proved too good for the Indian tail, Rahul doing his best to keep the scoreboard ticking over before holing out to Renshaw at mid-off.

Lyon's record-breaking day finished with Ishant Sharma (0) edging to short leg on his first ball, meaning Australia's hero will start the second innings on a hat-trick.

The luck that had been on Lyon's side was missing as Ravichandran Ashwin got to work. He saw two lbw shouts on Renshaw turned away, while Warner was dropped by Rahane in the gully off Sharma as Australia made it to stumps unscathed.