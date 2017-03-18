Maharaj leads South Africa to comprehensive win

A dominant South Africa completed an eight-wicket win against New Zealand in the second Test.

South Africa eased to an eight-wicket win over New Zealand in the second Test in Wellington after dominating day three.

Bowled out for 359 early on Saturday, the tourists then ripped through New Zealand for 171 at Basin Reserve.

Only Jeet Raval (80) and BJ Watling (29) provided any real resistance, with left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (6-40) the chief destroyer.

That left South Africa chasing just 81 for victory, Hashim Amla (38) and JP Duminy (15) completing the job after the openers fell.

It gave the tourists a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, with the final match starting in Hamilton on March 25.

That the second Test was over after three days came as a surprise, South Africa resuming at 349-9 in response to New Zealand's 268.

Only another 10 runs were added before the Black Caps found themselves batting, facing a first-innings deficit of 91.

Tom Latham survived a poor review before falling for six, his run of bad form continuing as he edged Morne Morkel (3-50) to Duminy at gully.

The big wicket of Kane Williamson (1) followed, South Africa needing a review after the New Zealand captain edged Morkel through to Quinton De Kock.

Vernon Philander, who somehow finished the innings wicketless, was impressive, testing both Raval and debutant Neil Broom.

Jeet Raval continues to fight on for the BLACKCAPS - has moved to 66*, his career best #NZvSA ^CE pic.twitter.com/z3etzRVaGS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 18, 2017

While they made it through to lunch, Broom (20) went shortly after, De Kock diving to his right to take another edge off Morkel.

First-innings centurion Henry Nicholls had battled before falling for seven, trying to sweep Maharaj from outside off but only managing to play onto his stumps.

Jimmy Neesham (4) went in the same over, with the Black Caps still trailing, before Duminy dropped Raval.

Another one in the over for Maharaj! Neesham is caught brilliantly by Faf & goes for 4. NZ 90/5 (32 ovs) #ProteaFire #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/nQx1vD4B0C — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 18, 2017

Raval was given another life with a missed De Kock stumping, and a third when dropped by Stephen Cook.

But De Kock would make no mistake with his next chance, Raval stumped before New Zealand's innings quickly came to an end.

Cook (11) went cheaply again in the chase and Dean Elgar (17) also fell, but South Africa still claimed a comfortable win.