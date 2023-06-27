Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Eliminator, Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

The Eliminator of the Maharashtra Premier League 2023 will see Eagle Nashik Titans take on Puneri Bappa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The loser will get knocked out.

Eagle Nashik ended the league stage in third place, winning two games out of three. They're coming off a loss to Kolhapur Tuskers in their last outing in a rain-curtailed one. In the ten-over game, the Titans only managed 88-9, a target that was comfortably overhauled by their opponents.

Puneri, meanwhile, won two out of five games in the league stage to finish fourth, including a loss to Ratnagiri Jets in their last outing. Shubham Taiswal top-scored with 36 in their total of 129 in a 15-over game.

The Jets were 70-3 in the eighth over when rain arrived, and no further play was possible. The Jets were deemed winners by eight runs via the VJD method.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Match Details

Match: Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa, Eliminator, Maharashtra Premier League 2023

Date and Time: June 27, 2023, Tuesday; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is on the slower side. Spinners are expected to create an impact, as the ball tends to hold a bit onto the surface. Once they're settled, batters can start playing their strokes freely.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted, with the temperature expected to hover between 23 to 27 degrees.

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Probable XIs

Eagle Nashik Titans

Siddhesh Veer, Mandar Bhandari (wk), Rahul Tripathi (c), Kaushal Tambe, Shubham Nagawade, Aditya Rajhans, Dhanraj Shinde, Prashant Solanki, Akshay Waikar, Samadhan Pagare, Rehan Khan

Puneri Bappa

Pawan Shah, Yash Kshirsagar, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rohan Damle, Suraj Shinde (wk), Vaibhav Chougalle, Prashant Kore, Sachin Bhosale, Shubham Taiswal, Aditiya Daware, Piyush Salvi

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Match Prediction

Both sides lost their last league game, so one wrong step will result in them getting eliminated. Eagle Nashik look a more settled unit, so expect them to stay alive in the competition.

Prediction: Eagle Nashik to win

Eagle Nashik Titans vs Puneri Bappa Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

