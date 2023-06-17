Maharashtra Premier League 2023, Match 4, Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The fourth game of the 2023 Maharashtra Premier League edition is poised to get underway between Kolhapur Tuskers and Ratnagiri Jets on June 17 at 8 pm IST at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Tuskers did not start their campaign on an ideal note, losing in their opener to Puneri Bappa by eight wickets with 35 deliveries to spare. They have slipped down to last position in the points table and have a sorry NRR of -3.035.

Meanwhile, the Jets are off to a rollicking start. They registered a comprehensive five-wicket win against Solapur Royals. In the process, they bettered their NRR to 1.231 and moved to second spot in the standings.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Match Details

Match: Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets

Date and Time: June 17, 2023, on Saturday; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Pitch Report

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium tends to be on the slower side. The deck has a lot of carry and bounce early on, but as the game progresses, batting gets difficult. Slower bowlers, in particular, should enjoy bowling on this surface.

The average first innings score here is 162, and teams chasing have won fewer games (23) than teams batting first (28). So a good idea will be to bat first and get enough runs on the board to put pressure on the opposition.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Weather Report

The weather will remain mostly cloudy but hot with temperature varying between 24 and 32 degrees C. There will be some cool breeze flowing around the ground, with wind speed reaching up to 10 km/hr. There's only a 4% chance of rain.

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Probable Xls

Kolhapur Tuskers

Kedar Jadhav (c), Naushad Shaikh, Kirtiraj Wadekar, Manojyadav, Vidya Tiwari, Siddharth Mhatre, Ravi Chaudhari, Ankit Bawane, Sachin Dhas, Nikhil Madas, Sahil Autade

Ratnagiri Jets

Azim Kazi (c), Vijay Pawale, Divyang Hinganekar, Ashkan Kazi, Dhiraj Phatangare, Preetam Patil, Krish Shahapurkar, Nikit Dhumal, Pradeep Dadhe, Kunal Thorat, Tushar Shrivastav

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Prediction

The Jets have already commenced their campaign on a winning note and will look to continue their momentum. The Tuskers, meanwhile, have their task cut out, as they're still reeling from the horrendous defeat in the last game. Considering the same, the Jets should take the win.

Prediction: Jets to win

Kolhapur Tuskers vs Ratnagiri Jets Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

