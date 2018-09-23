Mahmudullah and Kayes lift Bangladesh to 249/7 after poor start

Abu Dhabi, Sept 23 (PTI) Afghanistan bowlers could not capitalise on a dominant start upfront and allowed Bangladesh to score a competitive 249 for seven with Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes repairing the innings with fighting half-centuries in an Asia Cup Super Four match, here on Sunday.

Mahmudullah (74) and Kayes (72 not out), playing his first ODI in almost a year, shared a 128-run stand for the fifth wicket to lift their side from a precarious 87 for five after electing to bat.

The inexperience of Afghan bowlers showed yet again as they allowed the rivals to free themselves from their clutches.

Mahmudullah played aggressive after completing his 20th ODI, twice lofting star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan over the ropes.

Rashid was well handled by the two batsmen. He could get only one wicket today and gave away 46 runs in his 10 overs. It was key in Bangladesh's revival.

Mahmudullah's knock came off 81 balls with three fours and two sixes while left-hander Kayes consumed 89 balls for his calculative unbeaten knock, which had six shots to the fence.

The partnership broke towards the end of the innings when pacer Aftab Alam had Mahmudullah caught by Rashid.

At the top, only Liton Das could make his presence felt with a 41-run innings whiler Mushfiqur Rahim (33) frittered away a good start by running himself out.

The pace trio of Aftab Alam, Mujeeb ur Rahamn and Gulbadin Naib had succeeded in straight-jacketing Bangladesh batsmen, keeping them under a tight leash with disciplined line and length.

Alam got the better of Nazmul Hossain (6) while Mohammad Mithun (1) was done in by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Boundaries were far and few. Making it tougher for the Bangladesh was some terrific fielding by the gritty Afghans.

After the top-order was removed, run outs of Shakib ul Hasan (0) and Rahim only added to their woes.

However, Mahmudullah and Kayes ensured that the minnows do not take advantage of a brilliant start