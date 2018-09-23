Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mahmudullah and Kayes lift Bangladesh to 249/7 after poor start

PTI
NEWS
News
30   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:00 IST

Abu Dhabi, Sept 23 (PTI) Afghanistan bowlers could not capitalise on a dominant start upfront and allowed Bangladesh to score a competitive 249 for seven with Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes repairing the innings with fighting half-centuries in an Asia Cup Super Four match, here on Sunday.

Mahmudullah (74) and Kayes (72 not out), playing his first ODI in almost a year, shared a 128-run stand for the fifth wicket to lift their side from a precarious 87 for five after electing to bat.

The inexperience of Afghan bowlers showed yet again as they allowed the rivals to free themselves from their clutches.

Mahmudullah played aggressive after completing his 20th ODI, twice lofting star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan over the ropes.

Rashid was well handled by the two batsmen. He could get only one wicket today and gave away 46 runs in his 10 overs. It was key in Bangladesh's revival.

Mahmudullah's knock came off 81 balls with three fours and two sixes while left-hander Kayes consumed 89 balls for his calculative unbeaten knock, which had six shots to the fence.

The partnership broke towards the end of the innings when pacer Aftab Alam had Mahmudullah caught by Rashid.

At the top, only Liton Das could make his presence felt with a 41-run innings whiler Mushfiqur Rahim (33) frittered away a good start by running himself out.

The pace trio of Aftab Alam, Mujeeb ur Rahamn and Gulbadin Naib had succeeded in straight-jacketing Bangladesh batsmen, keeping them under a tight leash with disciplined line and length.

Alam got the better of Nazmul Hossain (6) while Mohammad Mithun (1) was done in by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Boundaries were far and few. Making it tougher for the Bangladesh was some terrific fielding by the gritty Afghans.

After the top-order was removed, run outs of Shakib ul Hasan (0) and Rahim only added to their woes.

However, Mahmudullah and Kayes ensured that the minnows do not take advantage of a brilliant start

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bangladesh call up Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes to Asia...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 4, Afghanistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan: 4 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 encounters in the history of Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 Asia Cup clashes between India and...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India vs Bangladesh, Tips and tricks to...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Match 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super 4 : India vs Bangladesh, Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us