Mahmudullah, Liton hit fifty as Bangladesh dominate

01 Dec 2018, 13:44 IST

Dhaka, Dec 1 (AFP) Mahmudullah Riyad and Liton Das slammed unbeaten half-centuries and shared 86 runs in an unbroken seventh wicket stand as Bangladesh consolidated their position in the second Test against the West Indies in Dhaka on Saturday.

The hosts reached 387-6 by lunch on the second day after resuming on 259-6, with Mahmudullah hitting an unbeaten 75 and Liton remaining not out on 53 at the break. Shakib Al Hasan was the only cricketer dismissed in the morning session after he shared 111 runs with Mahmudullah for the sixth wicket.

Shakib, who was unbeaten on 55 overnight, made 80 off 139 balls before he was removed by Kemar Roach.

Shakib hit Roston Chase for three consecutive fours in the fourth over of the morning but paid the price for his aggression as Shai Hope claimed his catch at gully.

Mahmudullah and Liton, however, maintained the pressure, helping the home side add 128 runs in 25 overs of the morning session.

Unbeaten on 31 overnight, Mahmudullah brought up his 16th Test fifty off 88 balls with a single from Jomel Warrican before Liton took control of the innings.

Liton, who was making a comeback to the side after being dropped in the first Test, hit Chase a six and a four in one over to bring a quickfire fifty off just 50 balls.

He struck eight fours and a six in his fifth Test fifty.

Bangladesh are leading the two-Test series 1-0 thanks to their 64-run win in the first Test in Chittagong

