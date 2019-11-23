×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Maiden Test century 'a dream come true' for Labuschagne

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Nov 2019, 16:10 IST
Labuschagnecropped
Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne said scoring his first Test century was a dream come true, although the Australia batsman's celebration was not as he envisaged on day three against Pakistan.

Labuschagne struck a magnificent career-best 185 on his home ground after David Warner was dismissed for 154 on another dominant day for Tim Paine's side at the Gabba.

Pakistan closed on 64-3 in their second innings, trailing by 276 and facing a heavy defeat in the first match of the series in Brisbane.

Labuschagne was on cloud nine after reaching three figures for the first time in the longest format.

He said: "It's a dream come true. It was set up by the boys at the start and I was able to capitalise on that.

"It's a privilege to play with this hat on and ... if I can score runs along the way, that's great."

The South Africa-born 25-year-old spoke of his relief at bringing up his hundred, hence his reaction to reaching the landmark.

"You don't want to drift, you try and stay in the moment, but you can't help but think 'imagine if you get your first Test century, home ground...' said Labuschagne.

Advertisement

"It was amazing. Leading up to when I got it, I was sort of thinking 'stay patient, they are going to come, you'll get your shot'. I said to myself if it's up there and it's full I'm going to have a crack at it. 

"It was greedy, I tried to go too square and got a thick edge through the gully region and then it was just looking back to see it just trickle along the ground and I thought 'thank you'. 

"You always think as a kid, how am I going to celebrate a hundred? That was nothing like I thought, my emotion took over, it was very exciting and a dream come true."

 

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test
BAN 106/10 & 2/1 (2.4 ov)
IND 347/9
LIVE
Day 2 | Bangladesh trail India by 239 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS IND live score
1st Test | 03:30 AM
ENG 353/10
NZ 394/6 (141.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: New Zealand lead England by 41 runs with 4 wickets remaining
ENG VS NZ live score
1st Test | 05:30 AM
PAK 240/10 & 64/3 (17.0 ov)
AUS 580/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Pakistan trail Australia by 276 runs with 7 wickets remaining
PAK VS AUS live score
Only Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 10:00 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in India 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
West Indies in India 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Mzansi Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
Under 19 Warm-ups in West Indies 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
Big Bash League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us