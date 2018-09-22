Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Malik's unbeaten fifty saves Pakistan blushes against Afghanistan

PTI
NEWS
News
28   //    22 Sep 2018, 13:06 IST

(Eds: Recasting overnight match report)

Abu Dhabi, Sept 22 (PTI) Experienced Shoaib Malik conjured up a crucial unbeaten 51 under pressure as Pakistan survived a scare from Afghanistan, winning their Super Four match of the Asia Cup by three wickets, here on Friday.

Chasing a competitive 258 to win, Pakistan overhauled the target with just three balls to spare with former captain Malik playing the match-winning knock from 43 balls.

Pakistan required 10 runs from the last over and Malik dispatched pacer Aftab Alam for a six and four after playing a dot ball.

Wickets kept falling for Pakistan with star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan yet again proving his utility with a three-wicket haul but Malik held his nerves to keep one end tight.

Before Malik, Imam-ul-Haq (80) and Babar Azam (60) hit patient half-centuries in a 154-run stand but the slow run rate made it difficult for Pakistan.

Electing to bat, Hashmatullah Shahidi (97) missed out on his maiden ODI hundred by just three runs after skipper Asghar Afghan hit a combative 67 off 56 balls as Afghanistan scored a fighting 257 for six.

Their 94-run partnership and some terrific batting towards the end by the Afghans made it an interesting contest as they scored 87 runs in the last 10 overs.

Pakistan made a shaky start, losing opener Fakhar Zaman in the sixth ball of the innings, bowled by Mujeeb ur Rahman, but after that Azam and Imam taking control of the proceedings, though the run-rate was always shooting up.

At the half-way mark, Pakistan had put on board just 103 for one with required touching going beyond six but they the cushion of nine wickets.

The two batsmen out on 154 runs for the second wicket before the bespectacled Imam was run out in the 34th over. It was Najibullah Zadran's direct hit which found Imam short. His 80-run knock came off 104 balls with four shots to the fence and one over the ropes.

Nine balls later, Rashid Khan had Azam stumped. It was when Pakistan needed exact 100 runs from 15 overs.

Pakistan lost Haris Sohail (13), Sarfraz Ahmad (8), Asif Ali (7) and Mohammad Nawaz (10) with Afghan bowlers fighting hard.

In the end, former captain Malik's experience saw them cross the finish the line.

Earlier, Shahidi needed a boundary off the last ball to complete his century but Hasan Ali denied him the milestone with a incoming yorker which the left-hander could not put away.

With his skipper Asghar, Shahidi shared a match-changing 94-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Shahidi shifted gears with ease after largely remaining patient in his unbeaten and career-best knock which came off 118 balls. He was bowled off a no ball when he was on 76 in the penultimate over.

Five of his seven boundaries came during the last 14 balls of the Afghan innings.

Asghar had joined left-handed Shahidi at the crease after left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz (3/57) removed the top three Afghan batsmen -- Mohammad Shahzad (20), Ihsanullah (10) and Rahmat Shah (36).

In his 67-run knock, Asghar showed both aggression and patience and Shahidi was determined, holding one end tight.

Asghar chose right deliveries to go for big shots, hitting five sixes and two fours.

Shahidi and Asghar were tested by the Pakistan pace duo of Hasan Ali and Usman Khan but they refused to be intimidated by the raw pace.

They were sensible in defending and leaving the balls which moved after pitching outside off stump. They kept the scoreboard ticking with pushing and nudging the ball around.

Breakthrough not coming, Pakistan captain Sarfraz handed the ball back to Nawaz but Asghar creamed off 11 runs from his over, hitting a four and six, to end the long boundary drought.

Both the batsmen completed their half-centuries in the 40th over, bowled by young left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

With few overs left, Asghar started hitting each everything thrown at him and was bowled by Afridi after being dropped by Haris Sohail in the 42nd over

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Preview...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super Four Match 2, Afghanistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Clinical India cruise to an 8 wicket win...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018 Super Four Match 2, Pakistan vs...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: 3 things you...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh: Statistical...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Three things you might have missed in...
RELATED STORY
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 1 | Yesterday
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 3 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 5 | Today
SAU 237/9 (50.0 ov)
WAU 240/5 (45.1 ov)
Western Australia win by 5 wickets
SAU VS WAU live score
Super Four Match 2 | Yesterday
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us