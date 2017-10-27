Mamata promises 15 acres for AIFF's Centre of Excellence

by PTI 27 Oct 2017, 22:23 IST

Kolkata, Oct 27 (PTI) The All India Football Federation's National Centre of Excellence will come up in Rajarhat, New Town with the West Bengal government giving a 15 acre land for it come to reality in two years time.

The AIFF president Praful Patel announced this during the felicitation and dinner ceremony hosted by the WB CM Mamata Banerjee at the Eco Park in New Town today.

"Thank you so much for announcing the CoE here. You will get a prime land in Rajarhat, New Town. We have discussed this matter.

"You will get free land of 15 acres for this purpose. This is our contribution. We don't want a single penny. We want football to grow in India. Hope India will play (in World Cup) one day. If not today, tomorrow."

Without naming the venue, Patel had yesterday announced setting up of an ambitious top class facility in two year's time with financial and technical help from the world body FIFA as he spelt out the future plans in the wake of a successful hosting of the U-17 World Cup across six cities in the country.

"As a continuing effort of this U-17 World Cup, a National Center of Excellence will be set up with help from FIFA. It will be set up in two year's time. The national senior men and women's team as well as the age group teams will be housed in this center.

"It will have all kinds of facilities under one roof, mental and physical training, the best of classroom training," Patel told reporters at the FIFA U-17 World Cup wrap-up press conference.

Also six AIFF academies will be established spread across the country, each one housing 30-50 young boys and girls