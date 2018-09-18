Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Man's best friend? D'Arcy Short ruled out by dog bite

Omnisport
NEWS
News
165   //    18 Sep 2018, 14:53 IST
darcyshort - Cropped
D'Arcy Short in action

They say dogs are man's best friends, but D'Arcy Short may have – momentarily – disagreed after a bite from his pet ruled him out of Western Australia's One Day Cup opener with New South Wales.

The 28-year-old, who has played three ODIs and featured in 10 Twenty20 matches for Australia, was involved in a freak accident earlier this month when putting his left hand in the way of a dog toy.

Short was left with a rough cut, but the injury is not serious and Western Australia will hope to unleash the batsman in round two of the competition.

"D'Arcy had an unlucky incident two weeks ago while playing with his dog, where his hand got in the way of a dog toy and the bite caused a deep laceration to the palm of his hand," WACA sports science manager Nick Jones said. 

"He needed a few stitches and surgical washout but has returned to batting and catching balls this week, and is on track for selection in round two."

Omnisport
NEWS
D'Arcy Short injured after being bitten by his own dog
RELATED STORY
Tamim Iqbal ruled out of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their...
RELATED STORY
Ravichandran Ashwin ruled out of Worcestershire return
RELATED STORY
James Anderson's Best Test Performances outside England...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Dinesh Chandimal ruled out of tournament
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: India's triumph over Pakistan in a Bowl Out
RELATED STORY
5 performances by Ranjitsinhji that will make every...
RELATED STORY
5 of the best ODI bowling performances by Dale Steyn
RELATED STORY
Chandimal ruled out of Asia Cup, Vihari on what Dravid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 4
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 139/0 (29.0 ov)
LIVE
Hong Kong need 147 runs to win from 21.0 overs
IND VS HK live score
Match 3 | Yesterday
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
| 09:30 AM
WOR 94/10
ESX 252/5 (70.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Essex lead Worcestershire by 158 runs with 5 wickets remaining
WOR VS ESX live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us