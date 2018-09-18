Man's best friend? D'Arcy Short ruled out by dog bite

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 165 // 18 Sep 2018, 14:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

D'Arcy Short in action

They say dogs are man's best friends, but D'Arcy Short may have – momentarily – disagreed after a bite from his pet ruled him out of Western Australia's One Day Cup opener with New South Wales.

The 28-year-old, who has played three ODIs and featured in 10 Twenty20 matches for Australia, was involved in a freak accident earlier this month when putting his left hand in the way of a dog toy.

Short was left with a rough cut, but the injury is not serious and Western Australia will hope to unleash the batsman in round two of the competition.

"D'Arcy had an unlucky incident two weeks ago while playing with his dog, where his hand got in the way of a dog toy and the bite caused a deep laceration to the palm of his hand," WACA sports science manager Nick Jones said.

"He needed a few stitches and surgical washout but has returned to batting and catching balls this week, and is on track for selection in round two."