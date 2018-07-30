Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mandhana equals fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
20   //    30 Jul 2018, 11:31 IST

Taunton, Jul 30 (PTI) India's star batswoman Smriti Mandhana equalled the record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 cricket during a Kia Super League encounter between Western Storm and Loughborough Lightning.

Mandhana equalled New Zealand's Sophie Devine's record of notching up a half-century in 18 balls, set against India during a T20 International back in 2015. The Indian blasted a 19-ball 52 overall.

Mandhana also smashed the tournament record for fastest fifty as her team beat the league leaders by 18 runs in a curtailed six overs-a-side match on Saturday night.

Western Storm posted 85 for 2 in six overs as Mandhana blasted four sixes and five fours during her 19-ball knock.

Ironically, Devine, who was in Mandhana's opposite team, top-scored with 46 for her side but Storm restricted Lightning to 67 for no loss, inflicting their first defeat in three outings.

Mandhana and Rachel Priest started off with nine runs off the first over, sent down by Lynsey Smith.

Mandhana started with a straight six and then hit Devine over long-on for another maximum in the next over.

Mandhana then drove Jenny Gunn to the long-off boundary, followed by an elegant drive through covers at the expense of Kirstie Gordon.

Mandhana hit another big six of Georgia Elwiss over long on and then hit her fourth maximum off Smith to equal the fastest half century record

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Smriti Mandhana scores the joint-fastest fifty in women's...
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana's world record, KL Rahul's role in the...
RELATED STORY
Smriti Mandhana gets off to the perfect start in debut...
RELATED STORY
Three possible replacements for AB de Villiers in T20...
RELATED STORY
10 Batsmen without a Duck in T20 Internationals
RELATED STORY
Best T20 XI of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fastest T20 fifties by Indians
RELATED STORY
Women’s T20 challenge to be played ahead of the IPL...
RELATED STORY
Top-5 fastest double centuries in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Knocks Played By Yuvraj Singh In ODI Cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us