Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manish, Mayank power India B to Quadrangular series title

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
147   //    29 Aug 2018, 17:49 IST

Bengaluru, Aug 29 (PTI) India B dominated in all departments of the game outclassing Australia A by nine wickets to win the Quadrangular series, here today.

The bowlers kept it tight bowling out Australia A for a below par 225 in 47.5 overs. In reply, they cruised to the target in 36.3 overs with opener Mayank Agarwal (69 off 67 balls), Manish Pandey (73 no off 54 balls) and Shubman Gill (66 no off 84 balls) scoring half-centuries.

Agarwal ended the series with 236 runs at an average of 59 along with a century and a half-century.

With his season getting better and better, Agarwal will certainly be hoping that he gets a call-up for the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Pandey, who had gone through a rough patch for the senior team, was again back in element after a good tournament where his sequence of scores are 95 not out, 21 not out, 117 not out and 73 not out. The India B captain scored 306 runs without being dismissed even once.

Sent into bat, Australia A managed 225 all out in 48th over with spinners coming to the party by picking six wickets among themselves with Gopal bagging three wickets, Deepak Hooda and Navdeep Saini also bowled brilliantly.

During chase, Agarwal set it up nicely nine boundaries and two sixes, laid the foundation, with Ishan Kishan walking off retired hurt.

Gill was caught off a no-ball very early in his innings, but he took advantage of it and made an effortless 66 in 84 balls with six boundaries and one six.

Earlier, barring D'Arcy Short and Alex Carey, who notched up fifties, other Australians could not make big contributions.

Short scored 72 in 77 balls, which had nine boundaries, while Carey belted 53 in 56 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes.

Sent into bat, last match centurion Usman Khawaja (23) and Short gave a good start, but the left-hander fell to Saxena as he gave a thick top-edge catch to keeper Ishan Kishan, when the total was 51.

Head left the scene soon as he failed to open an account after Shubman Gill latched on to the leading edge off Saini, who has been the best pacer on show for Indians.

Both Short and Marnus Labuschagne (17) put on fifty runs partnership for third wicket, taking the total from 56 for 2 to 106 for 3. Marnus was trapped LBW by Gopal, who bagged his first wicket.

After adding 42 runs for fourth wicket with Carey, Short lost his wicket to Hooda after he invited him to play an aerial shot at extra cover to Manish Pandey, who took a sitter.

Ashtor Agar (20 off 32 balls) left the scene after pushed one straight into the hands off Hooda, who bent forward to accept it of his own bowling.

After Agar's departure, the last five wickets fell as pack of cards, as they could manage only 33 runs, before Kaul and Saini rattled the lower order with Gopal picking up one late wicket

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Quadrangular series 2018: Injury scare for Ishan Kishan 
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series 2018: Wildermuth's last-ball six...
RELATED STORY
Quadrangular series 2018: Batting trio runs over...
RELATED STORY
BCCI calls off first two matches of Quadrangular Series...
RELATED STORY
Jalaj Saxena replaces injured Jayant Yadav in...
RELATED STORY
India 'A' squad named for four-day games against South...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who could make the Asia Cup squad on the...
RELATED STORY
Sehwag predicts Test series scoreline, Bhuvneshwar Kumar...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar injured; ruled out of upcoming Quadrangular...
RELATED STORY
Krunal Pandya's World Cup dream, Kieron Pollard's CPL...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
| 10:00 AM
DUR 129/10
NOR 189/6 (53.5 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Northamptonshire lead Durham by 60 runs with 4 wickets remaining
DUR VS NOR live score
| 10:00 AM
MSX 169/10
SSX 120/6 (27.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Sussex trail Middlesex by 49 runs with 4 wickets remaining
MSX VS SSX live score
| 10:00 AM
KNT 365/6 (96.0 ov)
DBY
Day 1 | Stumps: Kent won the toss and elected to bat.
KNT VS DBY live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us