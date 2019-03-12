×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manjrekar backs Vijay Shankar for no. 4 slot in World Cup

IANS
NEWS
News
162   //    12 Mar 2019, 17:16 IST
IANS Image
Sanjay Manjrekar. (File Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) With the fight being still on for Team India's number 4 batting slot for the upcoming World Cup 2019, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Vijay Shankar should be considered for filling the position.

Ambati Rayudu's name was being earlier considered for the slot, which plan, however, did not work out.

Manjrekar said Shankar's abilities to rotate the strike, beside being quite capable of going big when required, fits him in the crucial batting position.

"Vijay Shankar is my number 4 for his ability to hit sixes as well as rotate the strike. Play him as a batsman. As a bowler, he's worth only three-odd bonus overs, not seven or the full quota of 10," the former cricketer was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

On Rayudu, Manjrekar said: "After his 90 against New Zealand in Wellington, I was sure he had cemented his spot. But three low scores and the rise of Vijay Shankar thereafter have put his place in question."

He also said skipper Virat Kohli shouldn't demote his batting position as No.3 slot perfectly suits him.

"He (Kohli) must bat at No. 3. There is no point in demoting our best batsman, who has set the winning culture in this team," he opined.

In the recent times, Shankar has perfectly played the role of an all-rounder and is believed to have booked a ticket for the showpiece event starting May 30 in England and Wales.

Topics you might be interested in:
Can Vijay Shankar be accommodated at number 4 in the World Cup?
RELATED STORY
Vijay Shankar - On the path to redemption
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: A good run in IPL can confirm allrounder berth for Vijay Shankar
RELATED STORY
Can Vijay Shankar solve India's No. 4 crisis in ODIs?
RELATED STORY
Sourav Ganguly feels India's no.4 slot for World Cup still up for grabs
RELATED STORY
Can India fit both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar in the XI?
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Who should India choose between Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar?
RELATED STORY
Why Vijay Shankar should be in the 2019 World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Is the no.4 slot of Indian batting lineup slipping out of Ambati Rayudu's hands?
RELATED STORY
Both Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar can be picked for World Cup, says Ashish Nehra
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us