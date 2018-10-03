Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Manoj Tiwary slams Manjrekar after 'slow over rate' tweet

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    03 Oct 2018, 17:23 IST

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary Wednesday slammed Sanjay Manjrekar after the former India cricketer criticised his team for slow over rate during a Vijay Hazare match.

Taking exception to Manjrekar's post that Bengal had taken over four hours to bowl the quota of 50 overs, Tiwary listed out reasons for the delay and said it would have been better if he had called up the management of the two teams to find out.

Jharkhand were declared winner via the VJD method after the match was stopped due to bad light with team at 264 for nine in 49 pursuit of 268 for victory against Bengal (267 for 8).

"Vijay Hazare match between Bengal & Jharkhand could not be completed. Had to be decided by VJD method. Why? Fading light. Why? Slow over rates! Bowling team took 4 hours 18 minutes to bowl their 50 overs!," Manjrekar tweeted.

In response, Tiwary wrote: "Wud hav really appreciated if u cud had asked d team management from both d teams by Callin them up over d phone if u really want 2 know d reasons rather than posting in twitter and asking d followers. In my opinion it sends d wrong message 2 d people who follows u Sir."

In a series of tweets, the Bengal captain also made it clear that there were interruptions due to different reasons.

"In short I want 2 update u on why it had happened, d first reason being d venue, where d ball was not easy 2 find once it was goin inside d jungle, d second reason being d extreme hot whether conditions, d third reason being one batsman got cramped in his whole body," he tweeted.

Also, he said the batsman who suffered cramps required assistance on the ground, which took a lot of time.

"Nd he needed Physio's assistance inside d grnd where it took lots of time,he had 2 b taken off d grnd after d check which took time Nd d fourth reason being there was an inspection of d bat which he was using in d middle of his innings wen v noticed his bat's blade," Tiwary wrote.

The Bengal batsman, who has played 12 ODIs and two T20 internationals for the country, also said they played the game with honesty.

"V play dis game wit utmost honesty. Plz don't post questions 2 d followers rather than plz tag us on issues related to our teams and ask 4 d reasons if u want 2. Our followers r our honest cricket fans and I believe d right message along wit right indications needs 2 reach them," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, a few Twitter users hit out at Manjrekar for making such comments.

Manjrekar had recently been trolled for his comments against Cheteshwar Pujara during the Test series against England

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
India's Underperforming Cricketers XI
RELATED STORY
Dilip Sardesai Memorial Lecture : Manjrekar urges to put...
RELATED STORY
Vijay Hazare Trophy 2018-19: Top performers of the day
RELATED STORY
Who Said What: Cricket Fraternity mourns the passing of...
RELATED STORY
Who said what: World reacts to the thrilling tie between...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI innings by Rahul Dravid in terms of strike rate
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Navjot Singh Sidhu threatened to beat...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's second string team that can win...
RELATED STORY
4 proper batsmen without a six in their ODI careers
RELATED STORY
4 times cricketers dedicated their victories to certain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us