Marsh MCG boos pretty poor - Head

Travis Head expressed his disappointment with the "very poor" conduct of a section of Australia fans who booed Mitchell Marsh on day one of the third Test against India at the MCG.

Marsh came back into the side at the expense of Peter Handscomb and was booed by certain members of the crowd on Boxing Day when he came on to bowl his first over.

Head felt those who voiced their disapproval were out of order.

"I don't think it's great," Head said. "Obviously we've seen it with [Virat] Kohli as well but for Mitch, who worked his bum off today, I thought he bowled exceptionally well.

"I thought he created pressure in tough conditions and fought really hard. I don't think any Australian cricketer in Australia deserves to be booed.

"I understand the Victorian crowd, Petey obviously missing out, but I think it's pretty poor for Mitchy to cop that."

Head expects Marsh to take the booing on the chin when the tourists resume on 215-2 on day two.

The batsman added: "I think Mitch is a character to get on with it. As he showed, he did his business, he did his work, he bowled exceptionally well, did the job that was needed for the team and that's what Mitch has always done.

"He's always been someone to get the energy around the group, lead from the front and I think he did that and in tough conditions to grab the ball and bowl the way he did was really good. He created a couple of chances as well.

"I think the way he showed today, I think great team man, great fella, worked his backside off for the boys today and I think he did a wonderful job so yeah disappointing and hopefully that won't be the case for the next couple of days."