Master and his disciple: The first and only partnership between two ODI batting monsters

BrokenCricket Feature 26 Nov 2018

In a team game like cricket, we often come across situations where the team’s most prolific run-scorers tend to be on top of the batting partnership charts as well. But, some of these batsmen turn out to be from different generations and might not have had the opportunity to bat together on a number of occasions.

We have come across a similar scenario with the Indian cricket team, where two players who were teammates for nearly 5 years had batted together only once in Indian colours. Yes, this happens to the case between Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. Quite surprisingly, the pair came together to bat for the first and only time during the CB series final at Sydney in the year 2008.

The stage couldn’t have been bigger. It was against an all-conquering Australian team in its backyard. Chasing a total of 240 for victory, India was in a spot of bother having lost 3 wickets with just 87 on the board. The possibility of losing one more ODI final was looming large on Team India. In walked Rohit Sharma to bat alongside his childhood idol, Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin calmed the nerves of a young Rohit by playing an innings of controlled aggression. His wide array of strokes were on display as he took on the Aussie bowling attack with some of his signature shots like the cover drive and uppercut. Rohit, who started tentatively, grew in confidence during the course of the partnership by playing some fine shots straight down the ground. Milestones were created, with Rohit scoring a crucial fifty and Sachin scoring a series defining hundred.

Rohit, having played his part, folded up for 66 runs after a momentary lapse of concentration. Meanwhile, Sachin remained unbeaten on 117 after having overcome every weapon hurled at him by the Australian pace battery. The partnership of 123 runs between the Mumbai batsmen paved the way for a comprehensive Indian victory.

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series 1st Final

The victory was quite significant as it was India’s first win in an ODI final since the 2002 Natwest series and it was also Sachin’s first in a tournament final since the year 1998.

Over the years, many parallels have been drawn between the transformation of ODI careers of Sachin and Rohit after they took over the role of openers and these two men on that particular day, put on an elegant display of stroke making, that would be remembered by cricket lovers for years.