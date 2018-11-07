Mathews hits 50 to slow England's momentum in 1st Test

Galle, Nov 7 (AP) Ex-captain Angelo Mathews slowed England's momentum and restored some foundation for Sri Lanka's innings with an unbeaten 52 as the home team recovered to reach 136-5 at tea Wednesday on the second afternoon of the first Test.

Mathews went to the crease just before lunch during a tumultuous morning session when Sri Lanka lost four quick wickets after dismissing England for 342.

He faced 121 deliveries and played a crucial anchor role to reach his 30th Test half-century with a driven boundary off Ben Stokes.

England ended his 75-run fifth-wicket stand with Dinesh Chandimal when the Sri Lanka captain was stumped for 33 off Adil Rashid's bowling, leaving Mathews to continue the batting recovery with Niroshan Dickwella (11 not out).

Tea was taken two minutes before schedule as Rory Burns took a nasty blow on the back of his head when Dickwella swept one straight into the fielder. Sri Lanka still trails England by 206 runs with four wickets in hand.

Newcomer Ben Foakes has produced some highlights for England on day two. After resuming on 87, he completed his maiden test century before he was the last England batsman out for 107. Dilruwan Perera claimed five wickets for Sri Lanka.

Foakes was straight into the action in the field, taking a catch to remove opener Dimuth Karunaratne on the second ball of Sri Lanka's innings off Anderson's bowling.

He was also instrumental in the stumping dismissal of Chandimal, compounding the pressure on Sri Lanka's batsmen. England has never won a Test match in Galle