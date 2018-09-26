Mathews stripped of ODI captaincy and will miss series with England

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews

Angelo Mathews has been stripped of Sri Lanka's ODI captaincy and will miss the series with England next month amid concerns over his fitness.

Mathews – who only returned to lead the limited overs side in July – has been replaced by Dinesh Chandimal, with the experienced bowler also left off the standby list.

"We have decided to appoint Chandimal as captain up to the World Cup in 2019," chief selector Graeme Labrooy told reporters on Wednesday.

The decision comes amid reports that Sri Lanka's selectors were concerned about his performance at the Asia Cup – Mathews' side exiting at the group stage after defeats to Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka ODI squad to play against England. #SLvENG

Dinesh Chandimal- Capt.

Upul Tharanga

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Niroshan Dickwella

Dhananjaya De Silva

Dasun Shanaka

Thisara Perera

A Dananjaya

D Chameera

Lasith Malinga

A Aponso

L Sandakan

N Pradeep

K Rajitha

— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 26, 2018

"We weren't convinced that Mathews was able to field for 50 overs and the come and bat for 30 overs, and do both those things well, based on his fitness," Labrooy told ESPNcricinfo this week.

"So we decided to ask him to step down and focus on his fitness, without the added pressure of captaincy."

It continues a turbulent 2018 for Mathews, who missed the majority of the first six months of the year due to injury.

Mathews will feature against England later in their tour, though, after being included in Sri Lanka's Test squad for the three matches in November.

Sri Lanka Test Squad to play against England. #SLvENG

Dinesh Chandimal – Capt

Dimuth Karunaratne

Kaushal Silva

Kusal Mendis

Angelo Mathews

Dhananjaya De Silva

Roshen Silva

Dilruwan Perera

Rangana Herath

M Pushpakumara

A Dananjaya

S Lakmal

K Rajitha

L Kumara

L Sandakan

— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 26, 2018

The opening ODI of the series takes place in Dambulla on October 10, with the first Test beginning in Galle on November 6.

Sri Lanka ODI squad to face England: Dinesh Chandmial (captain), Upul Tharanga, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Amila Aponso, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Janith Perera

Sri Lanka Test squad to face England: Dinesh Chandimal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Akila Dananjaya, Suranga Lakmal, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Niroshan Dickwella