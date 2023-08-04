MAY vs NJS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Minor League Cricket T20 match – August 4, 2023

The Minor League Cricket is all set to make its third appearance on the trot starting on August 4. The first game of the tournament will feature a clash between Manhattan Yorkers and New Jersey Stallions. The match is scheduled for 8:30 PM IST and will be hosted at Mercer County Park in New Jersey.

The tournament will run from August 4 to August 12 which will see 26 regional teams compete across 19 matches. Seattle Thunderbolts are currently the defending champions of the tournament.

As the countdown to the high-octane match begins, let us skim through the top three players you should choose as a captain or a vice-captain in your MAY vs NJS Dream11 match.

# 3 Deep Joshi (MAY) - 8.5 credits

Deep Joshi is a young promising batsman who is beginning to find his feet in professional cricket. The 21-year-old has a healthy batting average of 33.67 with two 25-plus scores to his name. The youngster is likely to improve as he gets more games under his belt.

Joshi is definitely worth keeping an eye on while selecting as a captain or vice-captain in your MAY vs NJS Dream11 match.

# 2 Derone Davis (NJS) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Alchetron.com

Derone Davis played a substantial amount of cricket in the Caribbean before immigrating to the US. The swashbuckling all-rounder averages 46 with the bat and has an explosive strike rate of 180.7. Furthermore, the 30-year-old has grabbed 17 scalps in domestic T20 competitions averaging an impressive low of 19.29 with best figures of 4/5.

Davis' fine all-round skills make him a complete cricketer. With all the bases covered, he should be your go-to man to feature in your MAY vs NJS Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.

# 1 Monak Patel (NJS) - 9 credits

Image Credit:- Sports India Show

Monak Patel is a very talented prospect for USA Cricket who is an active part of the national side for several years now. The 30-year-old has a robust average of 50.5 with two half-century scores in T20 cricket. Besides, his extraordinary keeping skills behind the stumps make him a very tricky customer.

Having participated in the historic MLC edition, Patel will certainly have the edge over other players as we lead into the fixture. He should definitely feature in your MAY vs NJS Dream11 match as a captain or vice-captain.