Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Mayank, Chahar power India A to a seven-wicket win over West Indies A

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 22:29 IST
69

Leicester, Jun 25 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal smashed a breezy century as India A recorded a convincing seven-wicket victory over West Indies A in the Tri-Series here today.

Chasing 222 in the allotted 50 overs, India A were home with plenty to spare at the Grace Road, with Mayank's 102-ball 112 being the highlight of the innings.

India medium pacer Deepak Chahar was the most successful bowler of the day, returning with impressive figures of 5/27 in his full quota of 10 overs.

It was due to Chahar's fine bowling that India A could cut short the West Indies A's innings in 49.1 overs.

The 27-year-old Mayank laced his knock with 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, and was involved in a 148-run partnership for the second wicket with Shubhman Gill (58 not out off 92 balls).

Once Mayank was dismissed in the 33rd over and Shreyas Iyer (1) also left cheaply, Gill and Rishabh Pant (18 not out) took India home, reaching the target in 38.1 overs.

Earlier batting first, West Indies A were bowled out for a modest 221 after losing wickets at regular intervals.

Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief as he sent back two top-order batsmen with just 14 runs on the board.

A 72-run partnership for the third wicket followed between Chandrapal Hemraj (45) and skipper Jason Mohammed (31), but the opener was run out by Shubman Gill when he was just five runs away from a half century.

Hemraj struck eight boundaries and a six during his 44-ball knock, even as Mohammed found the fence four times before Vijay Shankar had him caught behind in the innings' 21st over.

However, it was because of wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Thomas' effort that the West Indies A managed to cross 220 in the stipulated 50 overs. Thomas hit six boundaries and a six while facing 83 balls.

Chahar then came back to wrap up the West Indies A innings with two quick wickets

Youngsters shine as India A execute complete dominance...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Embarrassing Defeats for West Indies in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England Lions beat India A comfortably
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why the Barbados Test will be crucial for West...
RELATED STORY
5 times India scored over 250 in the 4th innings to win a...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, MI vs CSK: A day to remember for uncapped players
RELATED STORY
3 defining moments for India in their victorious 1983...
RELATED STORY
West Indies to welcome Sri Lanka for a Test series for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 uncapped bowlers in this season’s IPL
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs West Indies, 2018: Is the series ultimately a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd Test
WIN 204/10 & 9/3 (3.3 ov)
SL 154/10
LIVE
Day 3 | Windies lead Sri Lanka by 59 runs with 7 wickets remaining
WIN VS SL live score
| 01:00 PM
KNT 241/10
MSX 54/9 (22.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: Middlesex trail Kent by 187 runs with 1 wicket remaining
KNT VS MSX live score
| 10:00 AM
YRK 299/8 (96.0 ov)
SRY
Day 1 | Stumps: Yorkshire won the toss and elected to bat.
YRK VS SRY live score
| 01:00 PM
WAR 297/5 (96.0 ov)
DUR
Day 1 | Stumps: Warwickshire won the toss and elected to bat.
WAR VS DUR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us