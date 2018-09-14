Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MCA registers new constitution with Charity Commissioner

PTI
NEWS
News
48   //    14 Sep 2018, 18:51 IST

(Eds: adds more details, background)

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has registered its new constitution which incorporates Lodha Committee reforms, a senior official said Friday.

The term of the Committee of Administrators (COA) of the MCA ends Saturday.

"The new constitution has been registered with the Registrar of Societies, Maharashtra, and also with the Charity Commissioner on Wednesday," the official said.

On September 3, the COA -- comprising retired judges Hemant Gokhale and V M Kanade -- had given three days' time to MCA members to give suggestions regarding the new constitution after holding a meeting with the managing committee members.

After the Supreme Court directive, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had registered its new constitution under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975.

After registration of the BCCI constitution, the state associations were asked to register their new constitutions in a month's time.

"A copy of the new MCA constitution along with list of deviations and compliance certificate has been forwarded to BCCI," another senior official said, adding that it has also been uploaded on the MCA website.

The Bombay High Court had appointed administrators on the MCA in response to a petition by Nadeem Memon, a member of a sports club affiliated to the MCA.

The petition had sought that the MCA's managing committee be dissolved for non-implementation of Justice R M Lodha committee's report

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ehsan Mani elected as new PCB chief
RELATED STORY
New Pakistan cricket boss wants to fight India in legal case
RELATED STORY
4 major changes in the draft BCCI Constitution approved...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 left handed openers with most runs in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Batsmen with most sixes across three formats in...
RELATED STORY
5 biggest controversies in New Zealand cricket
RELATED STORY
Indian Test XI with Batsmen from the Yesteryears and...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
Ranking the best ODI bowling attacks in the world at present
RELATED STORY
Rahul Dravid: 5 highest scoring innings of his Test career
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us