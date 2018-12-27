×
MCA to meet Mumbai players, team management on Ranji display

PTI
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Dec 2018, 21:36 IST

Mumbai, Dec 27 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) authorities are expected to call individual players and team management post the Ranji Trophy season and discuss with them about the team's performance in the tournament.

"There will be one-on-one discussion with players and we will ask them about the difficulties that they faced during the season.

"It's like if you don't tell the doctor where the pain is then it is not able for him to give a remedy", an MCA insider, who was present at the joint meeting of Cricket Improvement Committee and the Ad-Hoc Committee held at the MCA office in South Mumbai, Thursday evening said on condition of anonymity.

According to the insider, such a discussion will also take place with members of the team management.

Another official said the discussions are expected to take place in the second week of January.

But if Mumbai qualify for the quarter-finals, then the meeting will be postponed.

At present, the 41-time champions need to win their last two matches - against Vidarbha (in Nagpur beginning December 30) and Chhattisgarh (in Mumbai beginning January 7) - to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth.

If Mumbai, currently in the 14th spot in combined Groups A and B standings, fail to register an outright win in any of these games, then they are out of the prestigious domestic tournament.

Mumbai have played 6 games so far but failed to register a single outright win

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
