Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    McKinnon says 49ers aiming to win Super Bowl this season

    San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon said his team were eyeing the Super Bowl next season.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 27 May 2018, 08:58 IST
    90
    McKinnon-Jerick-USNews-052618-ftr-getty
    Jerick McKinnon

    The San Francisco 49ers have lofty goals for 2018.

    San Francisco finished last season with a 6-10 record, but they acquired Jimmy Garoppolo in early November and won their last five games with him at quarterback.

    Running back Jerick McKinnon, who signed a four-year, $30million contract with the 49ers in March, said the team are focusing on reaching the Super Bowl this season.

    "That's what the eyes are on," McKinnon said (via NFL.com). "That's the prize. That's the ultimate goal."

    McKinnon said the team first discussed reaching the Super Bowl when 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had them train with Navy SEALS in an offseason workout.

    "They were asking us, 'What's the goal?'" McKinnon said. "It was equally collaborated on: 'Win the Super Bowl.'"

    McKinnon, who spent the first four years of his career with the Vikings, rushed for 530 yards and three touchdowns last season. He is expected to be the 49ers' starting running back in 2018.

    McKinnon said he is prepared for the ups and downs that occur throughout the year.

    "That's just part of a 17-week NFL season," McKinnon said. "But at the end of it, you've just got to keep the eye on the prize, and that's the Super Bowl. So, whatever it is that happens, we have to stick together as a team to get to that common goal."

    I would have loved to bowl a lot in the IPL, says India...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 Final, CSK v SRH: Who will win match between...
    RELATED STORY
    3 Players who might be dropped by Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    Super Bowl X-factor? It's as easy as A-B-C
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018, playoffs: SWOT analysis of Chennai Super Kings...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings' journey so far this season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: 5 players with the best strike rate this season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Teams that can win the title this season
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018: Indian team hopefuls who have impressed so far...
    RELATED STORY
    IPL 2018 :- The best All-Indian Playing XI of the season
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...