Meghalaya take day one honours; Pankaj seven-for rattles Mizoram

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 6 // 28 Nov 2018, 19:28 IST

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Left-arm spinner Aditya Singhania (4/42) claimed four wickets to help Meghalaya bundle out Manipur for 211 in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match here Wednesday.

Meghalaya ended day one proceedings with 82/1, trailing Manipur by 129 runs, with opener Raj Biswa remaining unbeaten on 47 at the Jadavpur University Second Campus ground.

Opting to field, Meghalaya made early inroads, dismissing Lakhan Rawat (8) and Priyojit K (5) cheaply to reduce Manipur to 23/2 inside seven overs.

But opener Prafullomani Singh steadied the innings in a patient 64 from 108 balls and added 83 runs for the third wicket with skipper Yashpal Singh (33).

Fresh from his five-for against Nagaland, Singhania cleaned up Prafullomoni to give the breakthrough.

Chengkam Sangma (2/25) claimed two including the last match centurion Yashpal (33) to keep the pressure on Manipur who eventually folded in 64.1 overs at the stroke of tea break.

In reply, Manipur's Thokchom Singh trapped Meghalaya opener Tarique Siddique early for four, but Biswa and skipper Jason Lamare (18 batting) put on an unbeaten 59 runs to see through the day.

In Puducherry, former India pacer Pankaj Singh (7/21) returned with a seven wicket haul to skittled out Mizoram for a paltry 92 before the hosts took a first innings lead with 163/3.

Mizoram's decision to bat backfired as Fabid Ahmed (2/22) dismissed openers Akhil Rajput (13) and Lalhruaizela (4) and Pankaj ran through the middle-order in no time.

Pankaj opened the account with key wicket of Taruwar Kohli (4) on way to his 27th first-class five wicket haul.

Brief Scores:

In Kolkata: Manipur 211; 64.1 overs (Prafullomani Singh 64, Yashpal Singh 33; Aditya Singhania 4/42, Gurinder Singh 3/52). Meghalaya 82/1; 25 overs (Raj Biswa 47 batting; Thokchom Singh 1/26).

In Puducherry: Mizoram 92; 54.4 overs (Michael Lalremkima 25; Pankaj Singh 7/21). Puducherry 163/3; 33 overs (Vikneshwaran Marimuthu 79 batting).

In Patna: Bihar 288; 90.5 overs (Ashutosh Aman 89, Vivek Kumar 72; Ishwar Chaudhary 6/78, Bipul Sharma 3/83) vs Sikkim.

In Goalpara: Arunachal Pradesh 105; 46 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 57; Mayank Mishra 4/23, Sunny Rana 3/30). Uttarakhand 176/3; 47 overs (Kartik Joshi 99 batting, Vaibhav Panwar 59)