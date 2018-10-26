×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

#MeToo BCCI CEO faces another allegation

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
42   //    26 Oct 2018, 20:54 IST

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

A few weeks after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was accused of sexual assault, he has been accused once again by a woman who has decided to remain anonymous.

The woman had reportedly sent a complaint Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji. Along with this, she also approached former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, who listened to her and took the issue forward.

"This is a part of Me too movement,” Hattangadi told CNN-News18. “There have been murmurs against the behaviour of Rahul Johri, I personally haven't met or interacted with him. I was asked for advice by a lady who is a friend of mine, I advised her to speak to the members of CoA and write a letter to them. I respect the person who confided in me and will not reveal her name but I feel she has a very good reason to file a complaint. 

"The letter describes what happened in the situation. It's a detailed description about the pressure she faced, now it's up to the committee to decide the course of action. He's (Johri) using his position and I feel it's time for the CoA to take the tough decision," he continued.

Johri is currently on leave due to the earlier allegations against him. The CoA had earlier announced that they have formed a committee to look into the allegations against the BCCI CEO.

Edulji, who is a member of the panel, was against the formation of the committee and wanted Johti to resign from his post immediately.

As of now, it looks like Johri would continue to be on a leave of absence from his post as CEO of BCCI.

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
#MeToo hits Indian cricket: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri named in...
RELATED STORY
#metoo: BCCI CEO accused of sexual assault, Update on...
RELATED STORY
6 cricketers who have been accused of sexual harassment
RELATED STORY
Committee of Administrators takes full control of BCCI
RELATED STORY
World T20 2007: How India's improbable victory changed...
RELATED STORY
Former Indian cricketer to join IPL side in 2019, Ashwin...
RELATED STORY
BCCI hands over Asia Cup hosting rights to the Emirates
RELATED STORY
BCCI facing questions from the ICC over its non-alignment...
RELATED STORY
Why Cricket need stars now more than ever
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us