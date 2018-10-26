#MeToo BCCI CEO faces another allegation

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri

A few weeks after BCCI CEO Rahul Johri was accused of sexual assault, he has been accused once again by a woman who has decided to remain anonymous.

The woman had reportedly sent a complaint Committee of Administrators member Diana Edulji. Along with this, she also approached former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, who listened to her and took the issue forward.

"This is a part of Me too movement,” Hattangadi told CNN-News18. “There have been murmurs against the behaviour of Rahul Johri, I personally haven't met or interacted with him. I was asked for advice by a lady who is a friend of mine, I advised her to speak to the members of CoA and write a letter to them. I respect the person who confided in me and will not reveal her name but I feel she has a very good reason to file a complaint.

"The letter describes what happened in the situation. It's a detailed description about the pressure she faced, now it's up to the committee to decide the course of action. He's (Johri) using his position and I feel it's time for the CoA to take the tough decision," he continued.

Johri is currently on leave due to the earlier allegations against him. The CoA had earlier announced that they have formed a committee to look into the allegations against the BCCI CEO.

Edulji, who is a member of the panel, was against the formation of the committee and wanted Johti to resign from his post immediately.

As of now, it looks like Johri would continue to be on a leave of absence from his post as CEO of BCCI.