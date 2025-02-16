Mewar Cricket Cup 2025: Full schedule, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Mewar Cricket Cup, organized by the Rajasthan Cricket Association, will return for its third season, scheduled from February 16 to 23. The tournament will take place at the Udaipur Cricket Academy and Field Club, Udaipur. The playoffs shall be played at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre, Nathdwara.

This season, eight teams will compete, divided into two groups. Group A matches will be held from February 16 to 18, while Group B matches are scheduled to take place from February 19 to 21.

The top four teams from both groups will advance to the playoffs beginning on February 22. The participating teams include Delhi Challengers, Mewar Tourism Club, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors, and Udaipur Cricket Academy in Group A. Group B consists of Adityam Real Estate, PIMS, GR Cricket Academy, and Liberty.

The competition will feature players with notable expertise, including Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Mandeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, and Mahipal Lomror, all of whom bring substantial experience to the tournament.

In the previous season, the Ravi Bishnoi-led Spartans Cricket Academy emerged victorious, defeating Mewar Tourism Club in the final. This year’s edition promises to deliver exciting cricket action and fierce competition as the teams vie for supremacy.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Mewar Cricket Cup 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

GROUP A

Sunday, February 16

Match 1 - Delhi Challengers vs Mewar Tourism Club, 9:30 AM

Match 2 - Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Udaipur Cricket Academy, 1:30 PM

Monday, February 17

Match 3 - Mewar Tourism Club vs Udaipur Cricket Academy, 9:30 AM

Match 4 - Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Delhi Challengers, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, February 18

Match 5 - Delhi Challengers vs Udaipur Cricket Academy, 9:30 AM

Match 6 - Udaipur Lakecity Warriors vs Mewar Tourism Club, 1:30 PM

GROUP B

Wednesday, February 19

Match 7 - Adityam Real Estate vs PIMS, 9:30 AM

Match 8 - GR Cricket Academy vs Liberty, 1:30 PM

Thursday, February 20

Match 9 - Adityam Real Estate vs GR Cricket Academy, 9:30 AM

Match 10 - PIMS vs Liberty, 1:30 PM

Friday, February 21

Match 11 - Liberty vs Adityam Real Estate, 9:30 AM

Match 12 - GR Cricket Academy vs PIMS, 1:30 PM

Saturday, February 22

Semi Final 1 - TBC vs TBC, 3:30 PM

Semi Final 2 - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Sunday, February 23

Final - TBC vs TBC, 7:00 PM

Mewar Cricket Cup 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Mewar Cricket Cup 2025 via the Bikaner Cricket YouTube channel.

