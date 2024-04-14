MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 14, 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) will host Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 28th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

Mumbai Indians will enter the game on the back of a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Hardik Pandya-led side opted to bowl first and restricted RCB to 196/8, thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s five-for.

In reply, Ishan Kishan (68) and Rohit Sharma staged a 101-run partnership for the first wicket. However, following Kishan’s dismissal, Suryakumar Yadav came into action and struck a 17-ball fifty, and skipper Hardik Pandya’s six-ball 21 aided MI in hunting down the target in 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings secured their third victory in the previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders, further solidifying their control over their opponents at Chepauk. Bowling first, they limited KKR to a mere 137-run total with Ravindra Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande, picking up three wickets each.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a fine 58-ball 67-run match-winning knock, comprising nine fours. Daryl Mitchell (25) and Shivam Dube (28) also made decent contributions with the bat to chase down the target with 2.2 overs to spare.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming MI vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK) - 7.5 credits

Ajinkya Rahane of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Ajinkya Rahane will be a trump choice for the upcoming MI vs CSK Dream11 match. He generally bats at No. 3 for CSK but didn’t get a chance to bat in the previous game. However, we can expect him to score some good runs in the top order, owing to his fine T20 records.

Rahane has scored 119 runs in four innings at a decent strike rate of 130.76. He averages 33 against Mumbai Indians as well as at his home ground (Wankhede).

#2 Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 7.0 credits

Tushar Deshpande of CSK (Credits: IPL)

Tushar Deshpande will be the one to watch out for in the upcoming game. He took a three-wicket haul in the previous game against KKR while being economical with the ball.

Tushar has a notable record against MI, claiming four wickets in two matches. He has also bowled well at the same venue, having picked up 11 wickets in eight matches.

#1 Akash Madhwal (MI) - 7.5 credits

Akash Madhwal of MI (Credits: IPL)

Akash Madhwal has taken four wickets in three games so far for MI. He has scalped 11 wickets in the last five games played at Wankhede Stadium, including two three-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul.

With his recent performances and notable record at this venue, Madhwal promises to be a crucial asset for your MI vs CSK Dream11 fantasy teams.

