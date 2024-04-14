MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 14, 2024

Get ready for a Sunday showdown packed with cricketing fireworks as two IPL giants, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), prepare to clash in the 28th match of the season.

Mumbai Indians are coming off a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), marking their second consecutive win in the five matches. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 5/21. MI have now moved from the ninth to the seventh spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings grabbed their third win in the previous match after two back-to-back losses. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their home ground by seven wickets. Ravindra Jadeja bagged a three-wicket haul to claim the Player of the Match award while skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed his first fifty of the season with the help of nine fours.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the MI vs CSK Dream11 match.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah (MI) - 9.0 credits

Bumrah celebrating his wicket (credits: IPL)

Jasprit Bumrah will enter the match on the back of a stellar performance in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He took a five-wicket haul, which included the key wickets of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

With a total of 10 wickets under his belt this season, Bumrah will undoubtedly be aiming to add to his tally in the upcoming game as well.

#2 Hardik Pandya (MI) - 8.5 credits

Hardik Pandya of MI (Credits: IPL)

Hardik Pandya has promoted himself to bat at No. 4 in the last two games and also bowled a few overs. He has been in decent form this season, having scored 129 runs in five matches at an average of 32.25 and a fine strike rate of 153.57.

Hardik has taken a wicket as well, making him a wise all-rounder option for the captain/vice-captain in your MI vs CSK Dream11 teams.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) - 9.0 credits

Suryakumar Yadav of MI (Credits: IPL)

After a poor start in the first 2024 IPL game against Delhi Capitals, Suryakumar Yadav played a comeback knock in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He smashed 52 runs off just 19 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes, to register the second-fastest fifty for MI.

He has hammered 375 runs at Wankhede in the last seven matches, including three fifties and an unbeaten half-century. Hence, Suryakumar will be the best choice for captaincy in your MI vs CSK Dream11 teams.